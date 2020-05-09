EF-1 tornado confirmed in Ragley area from Tuesday night storm

Ragley, La. (KPLC) - The National Weather Service followed up on reports of a possible tornado in the Ragley area Tuesday night, confirming an EF-1 after an official storm survey was conducted.
The confirmed tornado started about 2 miles south of Longville near US-171 south of South Beauregard High School and tracked southeast about 14 miles to about 3 miles northeast of Gillis, according to the information provided by the storm survey.
Along the path, trees were snapped, some shingles were pulled off homes, outbuildings and carports were damaged with damage reported on Magnolia Church, Lonnie Cole, Newt Hodges, Foreman, Andrew Mouhot, Texas Eastern and Topsy roads.
KPLC had initially received viewer reports of damage including video from viewers and followed up with a report from our own Theresa Schmidt on Wednesday. We were not able to initially report it as a tornado as the story aired before the official storm survey was concluded.
The National Weather Service had no tornado warning issued on this storm, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning in effect at the time which was also passed through to users of the KPLC weather app.
Our First Alert Weather Team was covering the storm and said that severe thunderstorms can occasionally drop a tornado with little advance warning. The factor of it being at night also made for difficulty in identifying it was actually on the ground at the time.
So far, the only tornado confirmed from Friday's storms was in Evangeline Parish, after a few homes and businesses were damaged in the town of Mamou. The National Weather Service also rated this tornado an EF-1 after concluding its survey Saturday afternoon.
Thankfully no injuries nor fatalities were reported from either tornado.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.