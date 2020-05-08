Wichita County commissioners discuss finance during a pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Commissioners talked more Friday about the budget, focusing on how to stretch money to cover projects they need to get done first during this unprecedented time.
In Friday’s special session, commissioners discussed whether or not incurring additional debt right now would be beneficial or a disaster.
“Since the COVID pandemic, none of us can predict what kind of income people are going to have, know how many businesses, unfortunately, may not be viable businesses next year," Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. "So predicting tax revenue and predicting other revenue, income filings, fees, fines, all those things right now it’s pretty impossible to do.”
Commissioners were told in this financial climate when it comes to borrowing money, now is the time because of low-interest rates but they also expressed some concern
“We know that we’re concerned about what revenues could have trouble coming in the front door," Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts said. "We understand that but we know that outside of that, there is a perfect storm brewing as far as interest rates may never in our lifetime be this way again. Secondly, we know that the legislature is making a push to limit our ability to encumber without a vote of the people.”
Budgeted items range from county road repairs, refinancing old equipment loans and the purchase of new 12 new sheriff vehicles.
“We’re looking for maybe the best proposal to put all those onto one note, which would reduce the oldest one’s interest rate considerably and the other two would be a more favorable rate than we have today,” Judge Gossom said.
Commissioners will return to the courtroom Monday Morning to with finalized road repair plans and they’ll also talk more about the budgets.
