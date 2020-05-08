Shelby County Health Department tracking uptick in pediatric COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials in Shelby County said Friday they’ve seen an uptick locally in the number of COVID-19 cases among pediatric patients.
They said they believe that is because the largest concentration of cases are in the age ranges of 25-44, which are also the age ranges most likely to have children. Officials said the virus is frequently transmitted through households, a phenomenon observed globally.
“It was two months ago last night that I was interviewing the very first case in Shelby County. Now we’ve had 3,113 people diagnosed in just two months,” said David Sweat, Chief of Epidemiology at the Shelby County Health Department.
Friday, the county recorded 66 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Despite the numbers, public health officials said adherence to social distancing by the public has helped to slow the pandemic. But they warn you should not let your guard down as business reopens.
The department said they are working to put together statistics on the prevalence of asymptomatic carriers of the virus, numbers they’ve obtained through large-scale testing in virus clusters like at nursing homes and among inmates and staff at 201 Poplar, where officials are working an outbreak.
“We are still gathering data for various places. We know we’ve done some testing blitzes where that has been documented,” said Sweat.
Leaders at the Shelby County Sheriffs Office said Friday 42 corrections officers and 134 detainees have tested positive for the virus. The office also updated their inmate population counts, with 1,800 people incarcerated at 201 Poplar, 156 at Jail East, and 59 juveniles in custody at Juvenile Court.
“All employees who work with detainees are required to wear masks, and all detainees at those detention facilities have been issued masks as well,” said John Morris, Public Information Officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is expected to present a large COVID-19 spending package to the county commission next week that would tap into the nearly $50 million in federal relief funds that have been made available for the county.
The plan includes bringing on roughly 140 employees at the Shelby County Health Department, adding more testing capabilities, and funding community relief services.
