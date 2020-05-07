Wildfire continues to ravage parts of Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After days of fighting the Five Mile Swamp Fire, emergency responders continue to battle flames originating from an escaped prescribed burn on Monday.
“Everything was done right, the permits were pulled, our division was out here even the morning of and even as the fire started. Everything was exactly as planned and the weather shifted- it changed,” said Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Officials say the high winds and low humidity contributed to the fire’s strength.
Erin Albury, director of Florida Forest Service, said, “but what we need is rain, and there’s not a lot of that in the forecast right now. So we just need some rain.”
Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, points to weather conditions as a threat for those still living amid hurricane debris. “One thing that gets me concerned is also the conditions over further east of us with Hurricane Michael with all the down trees,” said Patronis.
Emergency management officials say as of Thursday morning, 17 structures were destroyed by the flames, 13 of those were homes. Now the focus is on improving established containment lines.
Fried said, “there was a lot of structures that are still standing in that orange area (see attached image), that light orange area- that’s where they’re going to spend some time focusing on trying to still protect those structures as well as trying to make sure again creating those fire lines for if in fact the weather changes again and the winds change again tomorrow.”
But for those who’ve suffered a loss from the fires, tomorrow is still unknown.
“Now we’re in the recovery process. Insurance claims will be filed and when people have concerns as they’re going to be overwhelmed with grief and how to deal with this, that they’re calling us at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO. It’s our insurance help hotline so we can help them with the claims process,” said Patronis.
