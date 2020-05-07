Unemployment not available unless positive for COVID-19 if employer abides by the rules

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As businesses plan to reopen, some are concerned about contracting the virus if they return to work.
A WAVE 3 News viewer referred to as Jane Doe sent an email. She is over 60 and said she is worried about herself and her co-workers, many of whom are also over the age of 65.
"I work at a factory in Lebanon, Ky," she wrote. "I also have asthma if/when they reopen what would be my options?"
Louisville Attorney Mitchel Denham has studied the recent Coronavirus related laws. His answer was simple.
"If an employer has made an offer, a reasonable request for an employee to return to work," Denham said, "then that employee just can't refuse to show up and expect to get unemployment benefits."
In her email, Jane Doe wrote she didn't want to lose her job.
"If those of us that are vulnerable decide to continue to shelter in place when/if the factory reopens can we be fired for this?" she asked.
The key, Denham said, is whether the employer is following the Governor's and CDC guidelines, like social distancing.
"Are they requiring masks of all of their employees in common areas, are they cleaning the office regularly?"
If the answer is yes, then work would be required if you want a paycheck even if you're high risk. If the answer is no, then you may be able to continue on unemployment, but certain criteria would have to be determined.
Denham also said it’s in the best interest of the employer to do everything in their power to keep their employees safe because they could legally liable if not.
For those concerned, Denham suggests talking to their employer ahead of time.
The rules and benefits are different if someone does COVID-19 or cares for someone who does. The Family First Coronavirus Act, Denham said, allows for people to receive unemployment or even workers compensation if they are ill.
