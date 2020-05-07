Pick-your-own farms see customer increase while following COVID-19 guidelines

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weeks into COVID-19 restrictions, families everywhere have been searching for things to do outside of the house.
For some, that has meant berry picking.
“We’ve been together for like five years,” said Maddie Stacy, who was picking berries with boyfriend Ben Culbreath. “Every year I want him to take me strawberry picking.”
This a good season for it.
Farmers say a warm winter made for more berries, for a season that will extend to the end of May or June.
“The phones, the Facebook page are just blowing up," said Miranda Coetzee, from Piedmont Produce. "Everyone wants to come out.”
While that is a good thing for local farms, especially now, it is also a challenge.
Piedmont Produce says that at this time of year they would usually have about 30 to 40 pickers per day, but now have almost 150 per day.
The demand has caused them to cut back its hours.
“Normally, we’re open seven days a week, we couldn’t do that this year,” Coetzee said. “We just can’t be open every day, because there are not enough berries.”
When they are open, they are following the required steps, like utilizing handwashing stations on-site, gloves, and the six feet away requirement.
“It’s just nice to be outside, get our hands dirty a little bit,” Stacy said.
Piedmont Produce is getting so many calls and messages in they are urging people who want to come by to check their Facebook page for updates on their hours.
