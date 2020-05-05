Gov. Abbott says hairdressers, barber shops, tanning salons may open on Friday

Abbott said he and his team will be looking at a number of factors over the next few weeks to determine if they should proceed with the process to re-open Texas or go back to the more strict constraints that were previously in place. He said a total of 427,210 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus. Of that number, 33,369 have tested positive for the virus, and 1,888 people have been hospitalized. A total of 906 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.