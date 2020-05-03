Americans without bank accounts must wait for federal checks

In this April 24, 2020, photo, people maintain social distancing and wear face masks due to COVID-19 concerns, while waiting to enter a check cashing service center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. While millions of U.S. workers have already received a quick relief payment from the federal treasury through direct deposit, millions of others without traditional bank accounts must wait weeks for paper checks. Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get many of those who are unbanked into the formal financial system. (Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews/AP)