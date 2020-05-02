Veterans who need help with housing, utility bills can now apply for aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Relief funding to help veterans pay housing costs and utility bills is now available in South Carolina.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the funding is to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Veterans do not need to have an eviction notice to get help.
Those who wish to apply for funding can call the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program at 803-995-8464 (Midlands) or 864-345-1299 (Upstate).
If you are a homeless veteran or know a homeless veteran, you can also contact the SSVF Program for possible assistance in obtaining shelter.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.