MetroHealth partners with First Year Cleveland handing out kits for new moms during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are items people take for granted, toiletries was one.
A team from MetroHealth’s Institute for H.O.P.E. and First Year Cleveland have made sure that toiletries are available during the coronavirus pandemic for some of the most vulnerable.
Dr. Jennifer Balit of MetroHealth said new mothers are at a high-risk of getting the virus and may not be able to get these supplies.
“Remember that new moms are often tired from the delivery, they are sleep-deprived. They feel isolated in general and even more so in these pandemic times, you’re cooped up and they’re not able to get out and enjoy the spring weather," Balit said.
Recently, the team packed about 80 care kits for news moms.
The kits included: diapers, socks, baby wash, lotion, burp cloths, cleaning supplies and educational materials.
“So I think there’s just a general uncertainty and fear and we’re all feeling it but I think it’s particularly acute for new moms, especially first-time new moms," said Dr. Balit.
She believes this is just one way they’re wrapping their arms around new moms who may be struggling.
“You know, charity starts at home. Who’s your neighbor? Bringing in a meal to a new mom, dropping off extra diapers, baby clothes, anything for folks you know may be struggling," she said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.