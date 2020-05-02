Changes abound on the campaign trail and in research labs

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, May 3, 2020 features interviews with Trump Campaign senior advisor Lara Trump, Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD), and Dr. Robert Gallo, the co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-discoverer of HIV as the cause of AIDS.
In her interview, Trump discusses the shift in campaign strategy caused by COVID-19 and swing states. Congressman Brown talks to Van Susteren about the 2020 Election and Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Dr. Gallo discusses antibody testing.
