Tennessee reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials announced 314 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths Wednesday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 10,366 confirmed cases and 195 deaths -- up from 10,052 cases and 188 deaths Tuesday.
So far, 5,140 people have recovered from the virus and 1,013 have been hospitalized. Nearly 167,000 tests have been administered.
TDH reports 2,432 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County -- up from 2,403 announced by the Shelby County Health Department Wednesday morning.
SCHD director Alisa Haushalter on Wednesday announced 155 detainees and 37 employees at the Shelby County Jail tested positive for the virus. They’re awaiting results on 74 other tests, but hundreds more detainees have yet to be tested.
TDH reports 1,240 people have recovered from the virus in Shelby County.
According to SCHD, 46 people have died.
Fourteen deaths have occurred after outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county. SCHD has investigated clusters of two or more cases at 14 facilities where 142 residents and staff members have tested positive for the virus; though, one of the deaths was a Mississippi resident and will count toward their death toll instead of Tennessee’s.
SCHD reports the outbreak at Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility is now resolved.
Across Tennessee, many businesses are reopening this week following the governor’s plan to reboot the economy. Shelby County is not included, but mayors across the county announced their phased plan Monday, stopping short of giving a timeline for when it will go into effect.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
- Crittenden -- 178 cases; 5 deaths; 107 recoveries
- Cross -- 16 cases; 4 recoveries
- Lee -- 3 cases; 1 death; 2 recovery
- Mississippi -- 14 cases; 8 recoveries
- Phillips -- 5 cases; 1 death; 2 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 19 cases; 1 death; 8 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 83 cases; 10 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 10 cases
- Benton -- 9 cases
- Coahoma -- 61 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 277 cases; 4 deaths
- Lafayette -- 88 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 42 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 38 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 14 cases
- Tate -- 41 cases
- Tippah -- 53 cases; 7 deaths
- Tunica -- 35 cases; 1 death
- Crockett -- 7 cases; 1 recovery
- Dyer -- 34 cases; 17 recoveries
- Fayette -- 53 cases; 1 death; 38 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 11 cases; 7 recoveries
- Haywood -- 19 cases; 1 death; 11 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 19 cases; 5 recoveries
- McNairy -- 11 cases; 9 recoveries
- Tipton -- 98 cases; 49 recoveries
