Southern PSC commissioner Maxwell visits tornado-ravaged Jones County

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell has been surveying tornado damage and assessing the disaster response of utility companies.
He was in areas around the post office in Soso Tuesday and says he’s pleased with the work of utility crews.
“When you’re involved in one of these things, you’ve got rescue, recovery and then, get the utilities back, so I wanted to follow up and make sure the utility companies were doing everything they could to get us back on track and they’ve done that," Maxwell said.
“One EPA had over 300 poles snapped off, so it takes just a little bit of time, but I think everybody is up and running now, we’ve just got some logistical things to do and we’ll work with them to do that."
Maxwell has only been on the job for about four months.
