Meat processing plant shutdowns hit home at the grocery and on the farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said some cuts of meat could become harder to find for consumers.
“There’s plenty of food,” Quarles said. “It’s just that Americans may not see the exact cut of meat that they’re used to buying in the grocery store over the next coming weeks. But it’s just short term at this point.”
The shutdown of several major meat processing plants in the midwest due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers is shaking up the supply chain.
The impact is most immediate for farmers unable to get their livestock into a processing plant. Quarles says farm level prices are down 30 to 40 percent for beef and down 30 percent for pork.
On Monday, Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson sounded the alarm, calling the food chain “vulnerable.” In a letter to the public, Tyson said, “As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain."
Some livestock could be euthanized on Kentucky farms, and pork producers in the commonwealth say they are the most severely impacted at the moment; pigs ready for market right now have a very short window before they get too big for mass production.
“I think the next couple of weeks will be very telling about whether or not we’ll have to have depopulation of livestock herds here in Kentucky,” Quarles said. “But we here at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we are preparing for such an event. But hopefully it doesn’t happen.”
A department spokesman said no Kentucky processing plants are currently closed.
One week ago, Quarles and union leaders sent a letter to Governor Beshear asking that food workers be given priority for more COVID-19 testing, more personal protection equipment and childcare benefits similar to what first responders are given.
Agriculture officials Tuesday said there had been no response.
