5 inmates, 5 employees at Montgomery City Jail test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service confirmed five USMS prisoners being held in the Montgomery City Jail tested positive for COVID-19. Another test is pending.
MPD said three correctional officers and two nurses at the jail also tested positive.
The federal inmates are isolated, and the employees can’t return to work until they are cleared by a physician, MPD said.
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the inmates who tested positive have been in the city’s jail for at least three months.
The USMS doesn’t operate its own detention facilities. It partners with state and local governments to house its prisoners and also houses prisoners in federal and private detention facilities.
“These facilities are responsible for the medical care that USMS prisoners receive, and they work closely with state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that infectious diseases are promptly identified and treated. All training protocols, quarantine decisions or policy adjustments are made at the facility level,” the USMS said in a statement.
Capt. Regina Duckett with MPD said no city inmates have tested positive for the virus.
“There are no municipal jail detainees confirmed to have COVID-19 and none have presented with symptoms to be tested,” Duckett said.
MPD doesn’t know how the virus spread.
