Gov. Beshear announces guidelines for reopening businesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his next update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, April 28 at 4 p.m.
The Governor unveiled a new, 10-point plan that aims to guide businesses as they prepare for a gradual reopening while continuing to keep all workers and patrons safe.
He said the guidelines apply to most employers.
This week, Kentucky began the phased reopening of health care services as the first step under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, which set out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy.
These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.
The 10 rules to reopening a business under the Healthy at Work plan are:
- Continue telework where possible
- Phased return to work
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Universal masks and other necessary PPE. The Governor said that by May 11, everybody working for or visiting an essential business that is reopening should be wearing a mask.
- Close common areas
- Enforce social distancing
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Special accommodations
- Testing plan
Gov. Beshear reported 12 new deaths Tuesday, raising the state’s toll to 225 deaths related to the virus.
Tuesday’s totals for cases and deaths include one that is being listed as a “probable case” pending more investigation.
The deaths include a 75-year-old man from Adair County; two women, ages 77 and 85, from Campbell County; two women, ages 71 and 84, from Graves County; a 55-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County; two women, ages 89 and 92, and two men, ages 77 and 89, from Kenton County; and a 72-year-old woman from Russell County.
The Kentucky Department of Health announced there are 4,375 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
A total of 52,411 Kentuckians had been tested for COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to fill up all available testing slots at multiple sites throughout the commonwealth.
Kentucky took its first step in reopening on Monday under the Healthy at Work initiative. Limited healthcare services became available.
Phase 2 of the plan is expected to start on May 6, with two additional phases to follow.
