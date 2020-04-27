States across the country reopen as U.S. coronavirus cases climb

Washington, DC

States across the country reopen as U.S. coronavirus cases climb
Amid controversy, Georgia is reopening part of its economy, allowing some non-essential businesses to open Friday and more on Monday.
April 27, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 10:32 PM

Greta Van Susteren reports on states across the country reopening despite the rise in coronavirus cases. Education Secretary Betsy Devos says CARES Act funding will go to students. Senator Chris Van Hollen talks about the latest relief bill.

“Full Court Press Now” is a new, live 30-minute newscast reporting the very latest COVID-19 developments hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Investigate TV’s Lee Zurik. The show will draw upon the local, real-time reporting from Gray Television’s nearly 100 newsrooms. The show will keep close watch on what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to support Americans in these unprecedented times. It also will feature heroes battling the pandemic and the brave Americans fighting to survive.

To watch an excerpt, click below:

Education Secretary Betsy Devos says CARES Act funding will go to students

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.