St. Tammany Parish leaders organize efforts to support frontline workers

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders are finalizing a parish re-opening plan that should be revealed later this week.
Meantime they were out today organizing a community effort to show support for people on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Dozens of people who work with the mentally challenged came to get lunch provided by a community grateful for their hard work under difficult circumstances.
COVID-19 has presented special challenges to those who work with the mentally challenged here at Safehaven.
“It’s scary to be here, not only are you worried about exposing yourself but you worry about your family and the clients as well,” said Nick Richard with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, St. Tammany Chapter.
In fact, several Safehaven staff members have contracted COVID-19, although the origin is not clear.
“We’ve had a couple who have tested positive but they have not had to go to the extreme of the hospitalization they are managing their symptoms with 14 day quarantines,” set Archie Perrier, the director of operations for Northlake Behavioral Health System.
As he comes to show support for frontline workers, St. Tammany’s parish president finalizes a slow and gradual parish reopening plan that could kick phase 1 in, in four days.
“Even when we do have a re-opening plan I think we will have some businesses will make their own decisions as to whether they can open to serve customers,” said St. Tammany Parish President Michael Cooper.
Frontline medical workers operate facilities, where stay home orders are a distant concept.
“This is vital to our prayers of success and care for all the residents in our area,” said Perrier.
And they pledge to continue that level of care under the most adverse conditions many of them have ever experienced.
The Northshore Community Foundation and Liz’s Restaurant provided today’s lunch.
The group also fed frontline workers at Beacon Behavioral Health in Lacombe.
