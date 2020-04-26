SBA to resume accepting PPP loan applications for businesses affected by pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Monday morning, the Small Business Administration will resume accepting applications for loans to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Last week, Congress approved, and the president signed into law a package that replenished the Paycheck Protection Program with more than $310 billion.
Many small business owners were left hanging after the initial funds for the program ran out.
The SBA says more than 76,000 small businesses in the Mid-South were approved, but that's only a fraction of small businesses in the region.
The funding this time includes about $60 billion for smaller banks to help minority and women-owned businesses, who critics say were shut out the first time.
The SBA says it is encouraging banks to quickly process loan applications that have already been submitted.
Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson says if small businesses cannot get approved for a PPP loan, they are other opportunities out there.
"I have noticed that there are a number, there are a number of entities even within the marketplace that are providing opportunities for small businesses,” said Robertson.
Those opportunities include the City of Memphis’ micro-loan program, which offers qualifying small business loans up to $35,000, and a grant program from the Economic Development Growth Engine of Memphis (EDGE) and Shelby County that offers qualifying small businesses up to $10,000.
Economic Hardship Emergency Fund - loan program is open to all for-profit industries except non-profit government, religious and retail:
- Loan amount ranges from $2,000 to $5,000, no interest for 6 months
- Primary business located in Memphis
- Less than $1 million in revenue
- At least 3 years in business
- Must be certified with the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance (OBDC)
- Must complete consultation with an OBDC business navigator
Small Business Resiliency Fund - loans open early May and must follow HUD guidelines for small business lending
- Must be denied for an SBA loan (proof required)
- Loan amount ranges from $5,000 to $35,000 with a delay repayment for 90 days
- Primary business located in Memphis distressed communities
- At least 3 years in business
- Must be certified with City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance (OBDC)
- Must complete consultation with an OBDC business navigator
- Must participate in ongoing financial literacy training with OBDC (at least one class a year for the life of the loan)
EDGE/Shelby County NEED grant criteria:
- Subject to approval by the EDGE Board of Directors
- Offer between $5,000 and $10,000 to businesses that have experienced a 25% or greater decrease in revenue and have a survival and recovery plan
- $5,000 for businesses that are temporarily closed
- Between $5,000 and $10,000 for businesses that remain open
- Recipients must be located with New Market Tax Credit Qualified Census Tracts, have been open for business prior to March 1, 2019 and have revenue of less than $1 million.
- Recipients do not have to be SWMBE certified.
For more information about EDGE’s grant program, visit http://www.growth-engine.org/ or email NEED@growth-engine.org or call 901-341-2100.
For more information about applying for a PPP loan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.