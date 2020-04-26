Jones Co. man runs as ‘Captain America’ to raise money for uninsured tornado victims

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County marathon runner spent several hours Saturday participating in a run to raise money for uninsured tornado victims.
Clay Patterson, 53, of the Myrick Community, ran from Laurel to Soso in a Captain America costume to raise funds and increase awareness of uninsured homeowners who had damage during the recent storms.
“I’ve run a lot of marathons where they’re always raising money for the Leukemia Foundation or the Parkinson’s Foundation, well what about the Jones County residents, uninsured residents,” Patterson said.
“We all have got to do our part and if we all come together and do our part, then nobody goes lacking,” he said.
Patterson has raised about $500 so far from his run and his Facebook page.
He said people can help by donating to Laurel’s The Glory House and Soso’s First Baptist Church.
