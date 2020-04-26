A Heartland farmer feels the financial impacts of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County, Mo farmer is feeling the financial impacts from COVID-19 and fears future potential losses as well.
Menards Farm owner Lance Menard has been farming for 10 years now. He said he frequents farmers markets in Cape and Jackson to sell some of his products.
With the cancellations and delays with the farmers markets, that left his pockets pretty empty.
He also sells to area restaurants. There he sees a drastic decrease in sales as well.
“The restaurant demand for the produce has dropped. That’s one of the biggest issues we’ve had,” Menard said. “The farmers markets are trying to get open. We’re doing drive-thrus with that. So hopefully that picks up and we get things rolling.”
He said last year he lost a lot of crops due to flooding and now this year he is loosing income due to the economy created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This economy being shut down has affected our sales getting rid of the product,” Menard said. “You hear the stories of the produce growers in Florida and California that are just having to discard their crop just scares me. I just don’t know what to plan for for the future.”
He said he doesn’t want to go through the seeding and planting labor and then throw it away if the economy doesn’t rebound quickly.
Menard said that’s why he is so eager for on May 4, when the stay-at-home order is lifted in Missouri.
“We’re all looking forward to May 4, hopefully we can do a slow start into things and don’t jump into anything real crazy right off that bat but we’ll hopefully get sales rolling again.”
He hopes the worst of the economic times are behind us.
“This is my only source of income. I rely on these farmers markets. I rely on the restaurants being open, good sales and customer flow there because they need this product too,” Menard said.
Menard grows a variety of foods including tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, strawberries and more.
He said he has fields full of products that will be ready in several weeks and hopes he will be able to sell them.
