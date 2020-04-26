Coronavirus disruption in America: elections, relief bills, and the supply chain

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, April 26, 2020 features interviews with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).
In his interview, McCarthy discusses small business loan misuse, additional funding bills, and state bailouts. Van Susteren asks Rubio about the U.S.’s relationship with China and the economic crisis the U.S. is facing. Van Hollen focuses on small business funding, supporting the states, and education during the crisis.
