Shelby County providing financial assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - If you have been laid off due to COVID-19 and need help paying some of your bills here’s some good news.
Starting April 27, Shelby County residents can apply for financial assistance.
On April 15 the Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that was brought forth by Mayor Lee Harris.
The resolution designated $2.5 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, out of that amount $500,000 will go towards helping Shelby county residents.
“With this $500,000, we are looking at providing rent and mortgage assistance for people. We will work to make direct payments to landlords and mortgage companies on behalf of folks,” said Dorcas Young Griffin, director of the Shelby County Division of Community Services.
Griffin says families can receive anywhere between $1,000 to $1,500 for rent and mortgage assistance, up to $600 in utility assistance and $200 in food and essentials.
“We are going to be working with local grocery stores to provide food and essential boxes for families and individuals, and we are looking at providing up to $500 in prescription assistance,” said Griffin.
The application will be available on April 27 on the Shelby County website, under the Division of Community Services page.
If you’re wondering if you’re eligible,
“They just need to show us that they live here, in Shelby County, they also need to show proof that they’ve lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income as of March 11," said Griffin.
Once people have applied Griffin says they hope to financially help them within 5-7 days, however, this may change depending on the number of people seeking assistance.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.