11 patients, 37 employees at Phenix City rehabilitation hospital test positive for COVID-19 throughout pandemic

By Olivia Gunn | April 24, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 9:31 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City has reported approximately 11 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. Thirty-seven employees have tested positive.

The hospital said the patients include people who were admitted to the hospital who knew they had COVID-19. As of Friday, April 24, Regional Rehabilitation has three COVID-19 patients.

Regional Rehabilitation said it has provided patients and employees support in accordance with the most current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

See the full statement released on behalf of the hospital below:

Throughout this pandemic, Regional Rehabilitation Hospital has reported approximately 11 COVID-19 positive patients; however, this number includes those we have admitted to our hospital knowing they were COVID-19 positive. As a licensed hospital, we are doing our part to support our community and local healthcare system by accepting and caring for COVID-19 positive patients. At each stage of this pandemic Regional Rehabilitation Hospital has provided patient care and employee support in accordance with the most current CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations for acute hospitals. As of today, April 24, we have only three COVID-19 positive patients in our hospital, and another patient will successfully discharge home tomorrow. No patients have died of COVID-19 while at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. We remain committed to providing high-quality care for which we are known, whether that be through our standard rehabilitation services or by temporarily serving patients recovering from COVID-19 during this challenging time.
As of April 23, 907 healthcare employees across Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19. Our hospital has had 37 employees who have tested positive; however, given the community transmission of COVID-19 in our area, we do not believe all these employees contracted the virus while on the job. As of today, April 24, 20 number of our employees have recovered and have been able to return to care for patients. There have been no management or employee changes.

