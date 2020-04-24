Non-urgent healthcare services to resume Mon. in Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that non-urgent healthcare services are allowed to reopen.
The governor says those non-urgent healthcare providers are allowed to open their doors starting Monday. However, a chiropractor from Henderson tells us this will come with a lot of noticeable changes.
Reasor Chiropractic Center closed it’s doors five weeks ago.
“We shut down on March 20th, and I actually found out at noon that day that we were closing at 5:00, so it was very quick, very sudden,” said Doctor Lenita Reasor-Brann.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered the closure of all non-urgent healthcare offices back in March.
“Oh my goodness, I’ve had patients call me, patients FaceTime me, ‘When are you guys gonna be open? I’m in pain, I need to get back to work’,” Dr. Reasor-Brann said.
Governor Beshear announced that the state will begin a gradual reopening of services, starting with non-emergent healthcare.
“I’m just very glad that the governor has decided to lift the ban on chiropractors," said Carrie Elliot, a chiropractic patient. “They are definitely essential for many of us.”
Elliot and her family go to the chiropractor every few weeks. She says for some of her family members, not having access to a chiropractor can cause problems.
“My youngest daughter Dylan, most importantly, she gets migraines if she doesn’t have an adjustment every four years," Elliot said. “Doctor Nunez was really able to diagnose what was causing the migraines, and for over two years she’s been migraine free as long as she gets regular adjustments."
Dr. Reasor-Brann says she’s excited about opening her office back up, but she says some things may look a little different for patients.
“They’re actually gonna sit in a hall when they come in," Dr. Reasor-Brann tells us.
Besides rearranging the office, the chiropractor says adjustments will look a little different as well.
“They’ve got a mask on. I’ve got a mask on, and I’ve got gloves on, and if I need to, I’ve got, you know, gowns that I can put on and that type of thing with that, so we’re protecting as much as we can," Dr. Reasor-Brann.
The chiropractor says patients must be screened from their cars before their appointment. She says if they show any symptoms of COVID-19, they cannot enter the building.
