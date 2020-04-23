Vitalant, Covenant Health team up to help COVID patients using plasma from recovered COVID patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, the nonprofit organization, Vitalant, announced its new program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by those who have recovered from the virus.
KCBD was there as Lee Williams donated his blood plasma. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now recovered. He is the first person in the Lubbock area to donate his plasma to help others battling the virus.
Williams said he started running a fever on March 23 and thought he had the flu.
“I wound up at Kingsgate/UMC,” Williams said. “They ended up testing me for flu or strep, which I was negative for, then swabbed for the coronavirus.”
Williams says he self-quarantined himself from his family in a guest bedroom and is now recovered.
Vitalant contacted Williams to find out if he could donate his blood plasma to help others.
Williams said, “I feel like it’s important to donate plasma,” to help others who are struggling with the disease.
Vitalant has teamed up with Covenant Health to help others fight coronavirus.
“Vitalant and Covenant Health are partnering together to help fight COVID-19 here locally, through a process called a convalescent plasma donation,” said Brandon Baker, Senior Recruitment Manager with Vitalant, “A convalescent plasma donation is a donation where a person who has fully recovered from COVID-19 can come and donate blood - in their blood and plasma they have antibodies, which can help struggling patients that still have active COVID-19 fight the disease.”
Covenant says they’re excited about their partnership with the nonprofit. The hospital will use the donated plasma from the recovered.
“We’ll test for other infections and make sure that it’s really safe to be used,” said Dr. Dennis Duriex, Infectious Disease Physician at Covenant Medical Center, “And then, when we have a patient that we are interested in using the convalescent plasma, we will contact Vitalant and they will supply us with the plasma to use.”
Vitalant said they need those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and are now recovered to volunteer to donate their blood plasma to the non-profit so it can help others battling the virus. They added they still need whole blood donations from healthy donors.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.