Albertville plants give mixed responses when questioned on COVID-19

Alatrade Foods is committed to the safety and welfare of our AlaTrade family. Since the beginning of this pandemic, our employees have been committed to keeping the nations food supply moving. Because of that commitment, we have been taking many precautions to ensure that they have the safest working environment possible. Among others, these steps include enhanced plant sanitation, checking temperatures of employees coming into work, requiring hand sanitizing before plant entrance, and staggering breaks to allow greater social distancing. Our management team has been very proactive in evaluating and identifying employees with any symptoms and then having those employees quarantined. Our employees have been very helpful in communicating to us when they or a family member has experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. Our team’s commitment, more than anything, has allowed us to keep operating during difficult circumstances. We will continue to look for ways to help keep our people safe from this virus.