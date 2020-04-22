35 HMG doctors file lawsuit against company after unexpected furloughs, patients left scrambling for care

“Regarding your questions, yes, there were plans and considerations made by HMG to help offer every path available for patients to address immediate care needs. For background around the doctors’ departure from HMG along with the office closures and resulting layoffs from COVID-19 a full statement is available here: https://holstonmedicalgroup.com/ncpatients. All information regarding options for patients should they have an immediate need as well as those looking to transition their care are also available through the link above.