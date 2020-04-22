Churches lead relief efforts after deadly EF4 tornado in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. - Relief efforts are underway in Marion County after a deadly EF4 tornado blew through the area Sunday.
Wednesday members of Mt. Carmel Church of God handed out meals to residents.
They are headquartered in the parking lot of Hurricane Creek Baptist church.
They handed out over 100 meals during the day.
They are also collecting and distributing water and other supplies there.
Members in the community say they just wanted to assist those in need.
Dr. Daniel Smith, Pastor of Mt. Carmel Church of God said, “Many of them rode the storm out, a lot of them were trapped inside their houses couldn’t get out of their yards but they were able to cut them out, able to get them out where they can get back out. A lot of the people have the power restored late last night there are still some without power but there’s still desperate need in this area for people to reach out and help their neighbor.”
Hurricane Creek Baptist Church was also heavily damaged in the storm.
Part of their roof blew off and their steeple was knocked off.
Crews were busy putting tarps up today, to protect the church from approaching storms this afternoon.
