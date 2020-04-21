Why having diabetes may increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness: LSU doctor explains

“I want to emphasize poorly controlled diabetes which causes very high levels of blood sugars can lead to inflammation in the body. Inflammation is the body's response to infection, and it causes swelling, redness, it's an irritation inside the body that causes the body to try to fight illness. So that when inflammation levels rise that puts patients at risk for sepsis, sepsis is what is causing many patients with COVID-19 to be in critical care states,” Davis stated.