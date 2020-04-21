Virginia Community Response Network offers free mental health services for front line workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Community Response Network (VCRN) is reaching out to front line healthcare workers and first responders experiencing emotional trauma due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s offering telehealth sessions with licensed mental health therapists free of charge. Volunteers say talking with someone can be extremely important during these difficult times.
“It’s, I would say, a very, very traumatic time for watching people suffer, not having the resources to be able to take care of people like they need, also having to quarantine themselves from families," Crystal Horning, a licensed professional counselor with VCRN, said.
Forty licensed counselors across the commonwealth are providing the service. For more information, or to refer someone you love, click here.
