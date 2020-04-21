National Guard proving invaluable to Freestore Foodbank as drive-thru events take off

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A steady stream of cars lined up on Tennessee Avenue in Cincinnati to get much-needed boxes of food from the Freestore Foodbank.
Freestore is hosting eight of these drive-up events this week. They’re feeding more people than ever and have enlisted the help of the National Guard for more than a month now.
“These folks [the National Guard] give us the hands we need to be able to do the work that we need to do,” Freestore Foodbank CEO Kurt Reiber explained. “They’re at it all the time.
"Since they’ve been here they’ve helped to distribute over 280,000 lbs. of food to the Tri-State area. They are doing great work, and I wish we could keep them all the time!”
The National Guard has been busy packing food boxes for weeks now. Almost every day they pack more boxes than the previous day.
They’ve also added more soldiers to this location on Tennessee Avenue.
“It’s been great just because we’ve actually been able to see for the first time, at this location, this is the first time we’ve seen who we’re actually delivering the food to,” Ohio National Guardsman Lt. Zachary Cook said.
Even though the conversation may be brief, the soldiers say hearing how much they’re appreciated is a nice feeling. And that’s what keeps them motivated to help.
