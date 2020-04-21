FDA authorizes new at-home COVID-19 test kit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA has authorized a new at-home COVID-19 test.
Dr. Mark Wilson with the Jefferson County Health Department said with all the new testing that’s coming out, even if it’s FDA approved, they’re taking a cautious approach at how they should be used and the accuracy of the tests.
This new at-home test is called Pixel and it’s by LabCorp COVID-19 Home Collection Kits.
You'd be able to collect your own sample that you could then mail to a lab for testing.
You get your sample by using a nasal swab that’s included in the kit, and then you would insert that swab into your nostril.
The FDA said this is a convenient and reliable option, but here’s what Dr. Wilson had to say.
“We have to be very careful about unintended consequences with testing. Even now with the most accurate testing we have, we can test somebody and they’re negative on their test, but they could still become positive later,” Dr. Wilson said. “And we just need everybody to have the attitude that they could be infectious even if they don’t have the symptoms.”
Dr. Wilson said Alabama is still having issues getting tests at sufficient quantities to make them available to everybody.
LabCorp said it intends to make Pixel, which would cost $119, available with a doctors order in most states in the coming weeks.
