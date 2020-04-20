Birmingham city councilor asks health departments to release more COVID-19 patient information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker is calling on state and county health departments to release data on COVID-19 cases by zip codes.
Parker said part of his concern is based on information that African-American communities are being disproportionately impacted by the virus, which has shined a light on healthcare disparities.
Birmingham’s population is 74 percent black and roughly 15 percent of the population is over 65, the most at-risk demographic.
President Parker is asking the Jefferson County Department of Health and ADPH to release demographic information about COVID-19 cases by zip code while the City applies for federal funding to help address health disparities in Birmingham.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson released a statement Monday after the requests were made to release the additional data. Wilson explained why the health department was not permitted to release those statistics. You can read the statement below:
President Donald Trump has signaled additional funding could be provided to localities that are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“You see states like Illinois and Michigan have begun releasing data that is broken down by zip codes. We’re asking our state and county health departments to follow suit and release this data to the public,” President Parker said. “We need to have a clear picture of where this virus has spread and who is most at risk. We’re continuing to apply for federal funding for our medically underserved communities. Having this data is a big part of that effort.”
