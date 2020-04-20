Beshear says state has topped 3,000 total coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday confirmed 102 new cases of the coronavirus across the state of Kentucky.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the state now has 3,050 total cases.
The governor also said six new deaths push the state total of fatalities to 154 because of the virus that has killed thousands across the globe this year.
Of the six deaths, three victims were from Jefferson County -- a 64-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman. Of the 102 new cases, 56 are from Jefferson County.
Beshear also gave new updates on hospitalizations:
- 1,017 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 263 currently still in the hospital
- 532 patients have been sent to the ICU, 147 are currently in ICU
- 1,134 have recovered
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.