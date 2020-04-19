North Korean defectors, experts question zero virus claim

In this April 2, 2020, photo, Choi Jung Hun, a former North Korean doctor who came to South Korea in 2012, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea says it has zero coronavirus infections, but experts doubt it and say it’s likely the virus has already spread in the country. Choi and other defectors told that workers didn’t have test kits when they dealt with past outbreaks and weren’t even asked to confirm or submit cases to the central government. (Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man/AP)