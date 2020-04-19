Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear: 273 new cases, confirms highest number of new cases reported in single day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in his Sunday update on COVID-19 in the state 273 new positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 2,960.
Beshear said that Sunday’s update was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day.
The governor also announced four new deaths due to the novel coronavirus since Saturday’s update, bringing the total number of deaths to 148.
Total number of residents tested in Kentucky was counted at 32,319.
Governor Beshear announced that the four new drive-thru testing sites in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville would be opening up Tuesday, starting at 8:00 a.m.
For more details about the locations and the criteria to qualify for testing at the Kroger drive-thru sites, click or tap here.
Beshear also updated that 1,122 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19.
New updates were given to totals hospitalized and sent to intensive care:
- 1,011 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 265 currently still in the hospital
- 532 patients have been sent to the ICU, 149 are currently in ICU
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.