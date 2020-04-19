Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the coronavirus outbreak in America

April 19, 2020 at 1:46 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 1:46 AM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, April 19, 2020 features an interview with White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director. In the interview, Van Susteren and Fauci discuss the timeline to and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 testing now and moving forward, the reopening of America, and recurrence of the virus in the fall.

Van Susteren also speaks with Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on this week’s show.

Dr. Fauci: The question isn’t will there be a coronavirus vaccine? It’s how effective will it be?
Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus testing essential to reopening the country, not the only requisite
Dr. Fauci: Expect coronavirus resurgence in fall

