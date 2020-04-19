Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the coronavirus outbreak in America

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, April 19, 2020 features an interview with White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director. In the interview, Van Susteren and Fauci discuss the timeline to and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 testing now and moving forward, the reopening of America, and recurrence of the virus in the fall.