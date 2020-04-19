Central Virginia farmers see online sales spike despite restaurant closures, industry uncertainty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Farmers and butchers in central Virginia say they’ve seen an uptick in sales despite how volatile the farming industry has been nationally.
Many local farmers say they have had long-standing concerns about how much the nation’s food supply relies on importing and exporting food, both from around the country and around the globe. The pandemic has brought those fears to life.
“Those of us who’ve been involved in the local farm scene, have been worried for a while about what happens when you stress a highly centralized system,” Zack Miller, owner of Timbercreek Farm in Albemarle County, said. “We’re seeing that with the shutdown of Smithfield plants and the shutdown of meatpacking plants.”
The lack of faith in long supply lines, and a strong belief in the power of growing locally, is part of why Miller, and other small farmers, do what they do.
“There’s no middleman," Calder Kegley, of Charlottesville’s J.M. Stock Provisions, said. "There’s no grocery store supplier. There’s no truck. There’s no nothing. That comes straight from the farm into our hands, and we’re able to get it out there.”
Whether it’s because of supply chain disruptions, or a growing desire to know where one’s food is coming from, local farms are seeing a spike in interest and sales. Timbercreek is currently sold out on its online platform. Many others are reporting similar shortages.
“We created almost a second stream of revenue for our business," Kegley said. "When all is said and done, we’re going to continue offering this service.”
However, navigating the pandemic has not been easy or entirely fruitful. Many farmers have seen either a drastic reduction, or a complete loss, of restaurant clients.
“I know one farmer off the top my head who lost 90% of his day job because it was all wholesale going to restaurants," Kegley said.
Local farmers and meat processes have implemented social distancing measures, which has allowed them to stay open. However, if those prove ineffective, good fortunes locally could quickly turn bad.
“If we were to experience a plant shutdown of our own, we don’t know what the next couple of months are going to look like,” Miller explained.
Many farmers are still selling through farmer’s markets. For a list of available markets, click here.
