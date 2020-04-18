Small businesses finding innovative ways to survive amid coronavirus pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Small businesses are feeling the pain of a closed economy. Those that remain open are doing what they can to survive.
At Jacked Up Coffee Bar in Biloxi, owner Dixie Newman is doing everything she can to make sure people still stop by for a cup of joe.
“We were crazy busy right before the pandemic happened, and we just took a total turn, and we’re trying to learn and adapt,” Newman said.
She's now doing to-go and curbside pickup orders only.
“We’re having a lot more online orders and phone calls, so we’re just trying to adapt and learn new strategies that we’re trying to deal with, but everything’s going ok. It’s just...it’s different," she said.
Not only is it different, but she also admits it’s a little scary not knowing what could happen next.
“A lot of people are still out of work, and we just don’t even know when is it going to open back up so it’s a lot of unknowns, but we have hopes, and that’s what’s going to pull us through, I hope,” she said.
Biloxi Bicycle Works co-founder Bart Luther is hopeful, too.
The bike shop just opened its doors three weeks ago amid the pandemic, and though they’ve been allowed to stay open as an essential business, Luther said it’s been a tough adjustment, especially since they had to cancel all of their grand opening events to adhere to CDC guidelines.
“When you open up a bicycle shop, you want everybody to come, and now we’re having to do appointments, so it seems a little bit weird because we want to open the doors for everybody,” he said.
However, Luther is staying optimistic.
He said the pandemic has actually brought in a lot of new faces, keeping business steady.
“People now have time to start their fitness programs that they haven’t had time in the past, and people have tried to pull their older bicycles out of the garage and they just weren’t comfortable, so it’s nice being able to put someone on a bicycle and letting them just enjoy the ride,” he said.
It’s a ride that many small business owners are also trying to enjoy despite the ups and downs.
Business owners said they’re hopeful business will quickly pick up once the economy reopens.
