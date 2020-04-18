Small business advocates hold rolling protest on Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Advocates for small businesses hosted a peaceful protest in their cars on Saturday morning, letting Lubbock know they want to open up shop.
They took a ride starting at Clapp Park in Central Lubbock, down 34th Street and eventually ending up at Jan Jennings Park on 82nd and Slide.
Kim Runyon, an organizer of the event, said she used to be a small business owner and she's worried about what store closures will do to the economy. She thinks this will lead some local stores to declare bankruptcy.
She wants stores to open and says stores will abide by rules if they are given safety guidelines.
"What we're asking from the mayor is to open our city on Monday," Runyon said. "Let the small business retailers open on Monday. If you don't want to come out, then do not come out. we're not dragging anybody to come buy anything."
Lubbock Councilman Steve Massengale was recently appointed co-chairman of a task force to help open up Lubbock's economy.
He says he knows businesses are eager to open and looks forward to planning the reopening of stores within those guidelines.
He says it's up to the governor to entirely open up stores like the way they were before COVID-19.
"When we get the green light and determine how we will reopen, then I think we can reopen," Massengale said.
"I think social distancing is working and we're on the path to defeat the coronavirus in Lubbock. I think there's a point in time that we can safely and responsibly open. Remember, that I'm a small business owner, also and my businesses are closed right now," Massengale said.
Friday, Governor Abbott announced that retail stores that are closed right now will be allowed to begin “Retail To Go” services starting on April 24, but with some guidelines to maintain safety as the pandemic continues.
