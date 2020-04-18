Georgia COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 17,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 7 p.m. Saturday (4/18) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 677. A total of 3,447 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, one death in Bulloch County, one in Effingham County, one in Screven County, one in Bacon County, and two in Toombs County.
Over 71,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Chatham County: 178
· Glynn County: 49
· Liberty County: 32
· Bryan County: 32
· Camden County: 28
· Bulloch County: 27
· Effingham County: 25
· Toombs County: 20
· Appling County: 20
· Bacon County: 18
· Screven County: 11
· Wayne County: 7
· Tattnall County: 5
· Jeff Davis: 5
· Candler County: 5
· McIntosh County: 4
· Long County: 2
· Evans County: 2
· Montgomery County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
