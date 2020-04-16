Ways to protect children’s mental health during this pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As the state of Texas’ regulations change and city ordinances are adjusted due to COVID-19, many people are struggling to cope. Taking care of our mental health is important, especially for children.
Many children are having to adjust to new structure. Clinical child psychologist at Connections Family Center, Lauren Pasqua provides a few recommendations for families to try.
“Parents should really focus on helping kids have some stability and consistency in their routine and in their day-to-day activities. This will make them feel safe and secure,” Pasqua explained.
She says kids are very sensitive to their parent’s moods and emotions, also. If a parent seems stressed or overwhelmed, then the child may pick up on it and behave accordingly.
“I think it’s really important to protect kids’ mental health, and their feeling of security and safety in the home, by reducing exposure to media and regulating their conversation topics at home."
If children have questions, Pasqua suggests that parents explaining what is truly happening during this pandemic is necessary, depending on their age and what is developmentally appropriate for them.
For example with smaller children, Pasqua suggests that parents explain how some people are worried about germs and that we are all staying home so that we can help people who are more likely to get sick stay healthy. With older children, she recommends being a little more realistic and sharing more medical details about the reality of COVID-19.
“But beyond the sense of understanding, I think it’s important to shield kids to some certain degree from the onslaught of on-going news and the focus of this pandemic. Families should try to stay busy by helping kids get busy with other things,” Pasqua said.
As co-owners of Laugh N' Learn Academy in Lufkin, Chelsea Ferguson and Melanie Reese have not seen a negative impact on the kids' mental health at their childcare facility. They say they are continuing to provide a sense of normalcy to children while they are away from home.
“I feel like we could all learn something from the kiddos by just being more resilient and taking the changes as they come. And just still finding the happiness in all of it,” Ferguson expressed.
As a child psychologist, Pasqua recommends that parents be on the lookout for any sign of abnormal misbehavior from their children, such as regression. She says to let this be a guidepost to their mental health state.
