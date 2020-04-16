East Texas power crews continue overwhelming job of repairing storm damage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews continue working to finish restoring power to Upshur County after thousands of people lost power during Sunday’s severe weather.
Upshur Rural Electric workers maneuvered down a muddy trail off Juniper Road to repair more damage.
"We came in here on a 4 wheel drive and it was risky to get in here. The first thing we must do is fix the transmission lines. Then the substations, then the neighborhoods," says marketing-communications director Tony McCullough.
The numbers have been overwhelming.
“This storm was devastating. We have over 46,000 meters in our 10-county service area. The straight line winds took power from over 38,000 of those,” Tony says.
The job for linemen is not done until every last customer gets power back, and they are working on very little rest.
“They’ve worked straight through Sunday night through Monday night. A lot of these guys worked straight through Monday night, went home, got three or four hours of sleep, (then) came back before daybreak,” says McCullough.
Going grid by grid, they also have to prioritize special-needs customers.
"There are elderly living at home alone, people that depend on kidney dialysis, breathing machines. We're going to do everything we can to help them," he says.
And knowing that lots of customers lost food in their refrigerators, the company decided to help with a food drive.
“We have been working with New Beginnings Church. We need to pull together and help these people out that may not have food now,” McCullough says.
For food donations you can contact New Beginnings Church or Upshur Rural Electric.
