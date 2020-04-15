Unions: Governor is proposing 20% pay cuts for ‘most’ state employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has proposed a staggering 20% pay cut for “most” state employees as early as May 1, according to two public sector unions.
In a video address to state employees on Wednesday, Gov. David Ige did not confirm the proposal. But he did say conversations with unions are taking place.
“The main sources of state revenue have been drastically reduced and we know state government will look different going forward,” he said, in the video.
“I have begun initial conversations with the Legislature and the unions that represent, you but no decisions have been made.”
HSTA alerted its members of the proposed pay cuts in a letter on Tuesday night.
In a news conference Wednesday, Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee said conversations with the Ige administration seemed to indicate the cuts would be imposed.
“The governor is under the impression that he can just impose this. That is something we have concerns with,” said Rosenlee, who represents nearly 14,000 educators. “Normally, this would need to be bargained. This is definitely a new situation for all of us.”
Rosenlee added the governor should be looking at other emergency funding options to shore up the state’s coffers, including the rainy day fund and potential federal monies.
“I am terrified about what this is going to do to our teaching force,” he said.
Rosenlee said he’s heard from teachers who are “panicked. They’re scared. They don’t know how they’re going to afford things like food and rent. We have to look at what is the consequence of this.”
The Hawaii Government Employees Association, which represents roughly 40,000 members statewide, confirmed it had also received the pay cuts proposal verbally and plans to reject it.
A spokeswoman said in addition to the 20% pay cut, the governor has proposed a 10% pay cut for first responders in several bargaining units — including nurses, correctional workers and others.
Many of those same first responders are on the front lines of the state’s fight against COVID-19 — a fact HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira noted in a letter to the governor on Tuesday.
“Many of our members who continue to get paid during this quarantine are struggling due to the layoffs or reduced hours of their spouses or significant others,” he wrote.
“In addition, I take the opportunity to remind you that a significant number of the employees we represent continue to provide critical services to the public, without appropriate protective equipment.”
In the letter, obtained by Hawaii News Now, Perreira also said sweeping furloughs would be “potentially catastrophic” for Hawaii’s ailing economy.
Perreira also recorded a candid video for his members Tuesday, telling them he’d lost “all confidence that this administration is going to pull us out of this problem. .... There’s no plan.”
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, before the pay cuts proposal was disclosed by the unions, Ige declined to confirm furloughs and straight pay cuts were being discussed.
But he did say, “We are being prudent and looking at all options to reduce costs.”
He added with more than 100 hotels closed and tourism brought to a virtual standstill amid a stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine for travelers, the state has seen a significant drop in tax revenues.
He said the state is “looking at a number of other activities to manage funds we have in anticipation of significant reductions in revenues to fund state services.”
The pay cuts proposal comes amid widespread pain in the state’s economy.
Some 230,000 people — about one-third of Hawaii’s workforce — have filed for unemployment as hotels, businesses and eateries close their doors.
And nonprofits are getting swamped with requests for aid.
State workers last faced significant pay cuts during the Great Recession.
Back then, so-called “Furlough Fridays” amounted to an 8% pay cut for teachers. The state also laid off workers or eliminated positions and slashed tens of millions of dollars from state programs, including for mental health care.
In a jarring juxtaposition of just how rapid the economic fallout of the pandemic has been, it was just a few months ago that the governor was pledging to boost salaries for Hawaii’s teachers to address a shortage in some areas.
This story will be updated.
