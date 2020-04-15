Concerns over meat shortage and stockpiling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is growing concern in some parts of the country about getting enough meat at your local grocery store.
So far there is not a problem for meat supplies in Alabama. Still a lot of people in the industry are keeping a close eye on what’s happening around the country.
Smithfield’s process plant, a major pork producer in South Dakota shutdown after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The plant represents 5% of the country’s pork production. You find Smithfield bacon at the Piggly Wiggly in Homewood.
“The meat supply right now is stable. We are doing fine. We will continue to monitor the situation as we have these closures. Right now people don’t need to be concerned about the meat supply.” Ellie Taylor, President of the Alabama Grocers Association said.
The Alabama Cattleman’s Association is also keeping an eye on meat processing plants that may close.
“If people would just trust the food system. Its going to be there when they go to buy meat. Everything will level out, which is what we want.” Erin Beasley, VP of the Alabama Cattleman’s Association said.
While supplies are good at this time the biggest threat for the future remains customers buying and hording food out of panic.
“If consumers would not stockpile. If they would just take what they need and leave some for their neighbor, it would stabilize the food supply and everyone would be in good shape,” Taylor said.
