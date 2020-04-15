BBB Warns against posting senior pictures for Facebook challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Business Bureau says a Facebook Challenge calling for you to post your old senior picture in support of the senior class of 2020, could be trouble.
It’s intended to show support for this year’s seniors who are missing out on a graduation ceremony, but believe it or not, the simplest of information could lead to a crook stealing your identity.
Family and friends posting senior photos from their graduating year all over Facebook. One person who did this was former state lawmaker and Walker County Attorney Ken Guin.
“Last night I ate with my mother-in-law and she had her senior picture out. I’ve been seeing that on Facebook. So I just pulled my old yearbook out and posted that,” Guin said
Guin provided his school and the year he graduated, but the Better Business Bureau says don’t even do even that.
“There are people who scroll social media pages trying to get information to effect some kind of identify theft,” Garet Smitherman, BBB of Central and South Alabama said.
The name of your high school and graduation year could lead to others sources to possibly, access your accounts. BBB suggests make it harder on those crooks.
“Update your security questions. Update your setting. This is another one of those examples of changing your password regularly is a good practice to have,” Smitherman said.
Guin did not fill out a survey but he knows there are those out there want his personal information. "There are all kinds of questionnaires people can fill out on Facebook that is just the way people can obtain your information,” Guin said.
The BBB said resist the temptation to take part in these types of challenges that may cause you to give up the simplest of information. Pay attention to changing your security setting on a regular basis.
