Attorney General’s Office wins suit appeal; “Offsets” to remain closed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) -On April 14, The Missouri Court of Appeals voted to support the trial court’s judgment granting a permanent injunction in the suit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office against “The Offsets” in 2018.
“The Offsets” is a lead mine turned swimming hole in Southeast Missouri.
Since its opening in the early 1980’s, at least 9 people have died from drowning or falling off of the bluffs and countless other injuries have occurred.
Then-Attorney General Hawley filed suit against “The Offsets" and proprietors Rebecca and Gary Henson in June of 2018.
On May 24, 2019, Judge Wendy Horn granted the state’s petition for permanent injunction and shut down “The Offsets” until safety measures are implemented.
Those safety measures include:
- requiring an emergency response plan to be prepared and frequent staff trainings to be held
- stipulating specific areas where jumping is allowed and stationing trained lifeguards in those areas
- requiring an additional lifeguard to be stationed in a boat in the water to be more readily available to rescue swimmers
- requiring all patrons who are jumping into the water to wear U.S. Coast Guard approved life vests
“Keeping Missourians safe is one of my most important duties and it was crucial for my office to ensure that nobody could be potentially exposed to dangerous conditions at The Offsets until important safety measures are implemented,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals will likely save lives.”
For the full story click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.