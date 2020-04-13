Ga. surpasses 13,600 positive COVID-19 cases statewide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 13,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 7 p.m. Monday (4/13) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 480. A total of 2,702 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, one death in Bulloch County, one in Effingham County, and one in Toombs County.
Over 56,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
- Chatham County: 154
- Glynn County: 38
- Bryan County: 30
- Effingham County: 23
- Camden County: 22
- Bulloch County: 18
- Liberty County: 20
- Bacon County: 14
- Toombs County: 12
- Appling County: 13
- Screven County: 7
- Tattnall County: 5
- Candler County: 4
- Wayne County: 5
- McIntosh County: 3
- Jeff Davis: 1
- Long County: 1
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
