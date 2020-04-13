Former Carbon Hill Mayor thankful after tornado badly damages home

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a rough day for many in Carbon Hill.
One of the homes badly damaged in Sunday’s tornado was that of Chris Hart. He was mayor of Carbon Hill back in 2008.
His home was significantly damaged. He doesn’t know at this time if it is totaled or not. He still plans to rebuild.
Next door to Hart’s home was a manufactured home. The tornado blew it off it’s structure and rolled it into Hart’s yard.
This is the second time in almost twenty years Hart had to scramble for his life. A tornado hit his old home back around 2001.
“Just to live behind the trailer park that got wiped out over there. I’ve seen it hit the old junior high school,” Hart said. “I saw that I had time to run and jump into the bathtub. My whole house was shaken.”
The former mayor said despite the lack of time to react, he knew what he and his wife had to do.
“I knew what it was. I told her to get into the closet now. We got into the closet in the bathroom and it lasted about seven seconds,” Hart said.
Much of Monday, Hart and his wife were looking at the damage - cleaning up what they could and getting help from the insurance company. A lot of work is ahead but, Hart remains thankful.
“I’m thankful. It could have been worse than it was. Just thankful me and my wife have our lives and everyone around us does too,” Hart said.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking sightseers to stay away during the cleanup effort.
“A lot of sightseers are hindering the recovery effort of what we are trying to do,” Walker County Sheriff’s Office PIO, T.J. Armstrong, said.
Armstrong said the sheriff’s office and Carbon Hill police will step up patrols in the damaged areas. Hart says he plans to stay at home to make sure no one bothers his home.
